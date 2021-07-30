The Ascent indie action shooter RPG game launches on Xbox and PC

If you have been patiently waiting for the launch of the new indie action shooter role-playing game The Ascent you’ll be pleased to know it is now available to play on PC and Xbox consoles. The Ascent is available to play both on older generation Xbox One consoles as well as the latest generation Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Set in a cyberpunk world the game has been created by a small development team and already has “Very Positive” reviews on Steam. “Customize your character with cyberware that suits your playstyle. Allocate new skill points as you level-up and try various augmentations to take down your enemies in new creative ways.”

“Welcome to The Ascent Group arcology, a corporate-run metropolis stretching high into the sky and filled with creatures from all over the galaxy. You play as a worker, enslaved by the company that owns you and everyone else in your district. One day, you are suddenly caught in a vortex of catastrophic events: The Ascent Group shuts down for unknown reasons and the survival of your district is threatened. You must take up arms and embark on a new mission to find out what started it all.”

Source : Steam

