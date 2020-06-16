Axiomtek AIE100-903-FL NVIDIA Jetson Artificial Intelligence embedded mini PC now available

The AIE500-901-FL is an advanced Artificial Intelligence embedded system for edge AI computing and deep learning applications. Powered by a NVIDIA Jetson TX2 module which has a powerful 64-bit ARM A57 processor; NVIDIA Pascal GPU with 256 CUDA cores supported by 8GB of 128-bit LPDDR4 memory.

Annie Fu, a product manager of Product PM Division at Axiomtek explains more :

“The AIE100-903-FL offers support for NVIDIA JetPack 4.3.1 for ease of development for AI computing and deep learning applications such as people counting, behavior analysis and facial recognition. With its strong construction, this ultra-compact edge AI platform can operate under a wide range of temperatures from- 30°C to +60°C and withstand vibration up to 3 Grms. Moreover, it offers an optional waterproof IP42-rated cover kit to strengthen the protection of semi-outdoor environments. This AI-powered system is well-suited for use in moist places, for instance, besides the freezer, under the eave or at the arcade.”

Features of the Axiomtek AIE100-903-FL NVIDIA Jetson mini PC :

– NVIDIA Jetson Nano with Maxwell GPU architecture with 128 NVIDIA CUDA cores

– High AI computing performance for GPU-accelerated processing

– Ideal for edge AI smart city applications

– Optional IP42 cover kit for semi-outdoor applications

– Supports one 15W GbE PoE for camera

– Wide operating temperature from -30°C to +60°C

– JetPack supported

Source : Axiomtek

