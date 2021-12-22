Engineer Marco Giardiello has created a new carbon fiber electric bike named the Arrow B1 which he has launched via Kickstarter to help raise the required funds needed to make the jump from concept into production. Designed to provide a value orientated carbon fiber electric bike to consumers, and the Arrow B1 is constructed in the United States.

The electric bike has a range of 75 miles and is available in small, medium and large size frames, is equipped with air suspension, hydraulic brakes, 750 watt motor and quality components and comes with a 12 month warranty. Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $1199 or £908 (depending on current exchange rates).

Arrow B1 carbon fiber electric bike

“The bike was designed to take an up to 300lb adult anywhere and everywhere safely, and with no hassles. I designed the bike from modern components like a carbon fiber frame, and modern hydraulic breaks to keep you safe and stable. The bike has all industry tested components to a high degree of performance. We have the most powerful bike you can put on the street without calling it a motorcycle. and all the features one can desire. We tested out a large combination of parts and designs to make the Arrow B1 the best value there is on the market. The Arrow B1 is assembled from premium components in our facility in Dallas Texas. All our workers are payed a living wage, and treated fairly. “

If the Arrow B1 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the Arrow B1 carbon fiber electric bike project watch the promotional video below.

“If you don’t want to pay the full amount for the Arrow B1, but want to lock in the price or want to wait, no problem. You can purchase a one time Deposit Code to be in line for the Arrow B1 with the Kickstarter pricing. Valid for 18 months.”

“There must be a viable number of frames to be made in order for a unique design to be worth producing. All the current large scale facilities in the world require a minimum size order. We hope, that this project gains enough backers to reach that minimum order. All molds are paid for, and we have secured a 100 bike run. The concern is that the market is completely saturated with ebikes, and even with a high quality, low cost option is not enough to penetrate the market.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the carbon fiber electric bike, jump over to the official Arrow B1 crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

