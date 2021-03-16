Sparkfun has launched a new Sparkfun Thing Plus Quicklogic EOS S3 Arm eFPGA board via the Crown Supply website this month making it available to purchase from $39 with worldwide shipping available. Preorders placed now will start shipping out to customers at the end of May 2021. The SparkFun Thing Plus QuickLogic EOS S3 board is equipped with SparkFun’s Qwiic connect system, designed to make prototyping and development more enjoyable. Features of the Qwiic connect system include:

– Tons of expansion boards: There are over 150 Qwiic-compatible expansion boards to choose from, including everything from RFID readers to displays to keypads.

– No soldering: Qwiic cables (4-pin JST) plug easily from development boards to sensors, shields, accessory boards, and more, making easy work of setting up a new prototype.

– Polarized connector: There’s no need to worry about accidentally swapping the SDA and SCL wires on your breadboard. The Qwiic connector is polarized so you know you’ll have it wired correctly every time, right from the start.

– Daisy chain-able: It’s time to leverage the power of the I²C bus! Most Qwiic boards will have two or more connectors on them, allowing multiple devices to be connected.

“Betweeen the onboard Li-Po battery connector and charging circuitry, wake-on-sound PDM microphone, and low-power, three-axis accelerometer, this Thing Plus board is ideal for wearable and voice applications. The strong firmware support for the the microphone and accelerator make it easy move sensor data into the embedded FPGA. From there, use SensiML, TensorFlow Lite, or other tools to train and run embedded machine learning algorithms specific to your application. As with all our prototypes, the boards pictured here have a black PCB, but all production boards that will actually ship to backers will come in SparkFun’s standard red PCB color.”

Specifications include :

EOS S3 MCU + eFPGA SoC Arm Cortex-M4F Microcontroller up to 80 MHz operating frequency up to 512 Kb SRAM Embedded FPGA (eFPGA) 2400 effective logic cells 64 Kb RAM

Feather Form Factor Breadboard-compatible 0.1″ (2.54 mm) pitch headers – all headers are pre-soldered 2.75″ x 0.9″ (70 mm x 22.9 mm) footprint All 20 Feather-defined GPIO + 14 additional GPIO

Interfaces SWD programming connector for use with USB-TTL converter USB data signals are tied to eFPGA programmable logic UART available via I/O headers I²C available via I/O headers, and Qwiic Connector I²S SPI

Storage: 16 Mbit SPI NOR flash – GigaDevice GD25Q16CEIGR

Sensors Accelerometer – STMicro LIS2DH12TR Digital pulse density modulation (PDM) microphone with Wake-on-Sound (WoS) feature – Vesper VM3011-U1



For full details on all specifications, sensors and supported software jump over to the official Crowd Supply project page.

Source : Crowd Supply

