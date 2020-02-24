PX-HER0 low-power ARM Cortex development board

Recently launched via Crowd Supply the PX-HER0 Board by Piconomix a low-power ARM Cortex development board that has been specifically built with embedded education in mind, offering a complete package of hardware, software, and documentation. Watch the video below to learn more about the embedded ARM system its features, functionality and possible applications. The PX-HER0 Board is now available via Crowd Supply with prices starting from $42.

“PX-HER0 and its whole ecosystem (open source C library and documentation) are designed to be a hands-on guide to teach people to become embedded pros at their own pace. The ARM Cortex series is THE processor of choice, but it is hard to master with everyone hiding the mechanics under layers of abstraction and poor documentation. We want to reveal how it works with carefully crafted tutorials, examples, and a well structured and documented C library to create that Eureka! moment of enlightenment.”

“Also included in the PX-HER0 ecosystem is the CLI Explorer App (Command Line Interpreter) that creates a “Un*x Shell”-like environment running on the PX-HER0 board so that you can easily experiment with GPIO, PWM, ADC, DAC, I²C, SPI, and 1-Wire using only ANSI/VT100 terminal software. Native support for the PX-HER0 board has been added in Arduino_Core_STM32 version 1.8.0.”

Microcontroller : STM32L072RB ultra low-power ARM Cortex-M0+ 128k FLASH 20k SRAM 6k EEPROM

: STM32L072RB ultra low-power ARM Cortex-M0+ Memory : Adesto AT25SF041 4 Mbit serial flash memory

: Adesto AT25SF041 4 Mbit serial flash memory Storage : Spring-loaded push-push microSD card slot

: Spring-loaded push-push microSD card slot Serial communication : Rock-solid FTDI FT230XS USB-serial bridge

: Rock-solid FTDI FT230XS USB-serial bridge Rich user interface : Low-power 128 x 64 monochrome graphic LCD with LED backlight User LED and battery charger LED Piezo buzzer 6 LARGE finger-friendly user buttons Reset button

: Peripheral connectors : PWR (+3.6 V to +5 V power bus) ADC x 4 DAC x 1 GPIO x 8 / PWM x 4 UART x 2 I²C x 3 (single I²C bus) 1 x Sparkfun Qwiic / STEMMA QT I²C connector 1 x Seeed Grove I²C connector 1 via 0.1″ header SPI x 1

: Power : Li-Po battery charger Zero-burden voltage monitoring circuit Efficient power-path management True power on/off circuit 95% efficient TI LM3670 step-down DC-DC regulator

: Dimensions : Board: 100 x 80 mm (3.94 x 3.15″) Display active pixel area: 48.6 x 24.9 mm (1.91 x 0.98″) / 54.6 mm (2.15″) diagonal

Source : Crowd Supply

