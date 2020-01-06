Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera unveiled at CES

Arlo have unveiled their latest home security camera at this years CES, the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera.

The Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera offers 2K video with HDR and it features a 160 degree field of view, two way audio, night vision and more.

Thanks to a dedicated ambient light sensor, the floodlight camera can automatically measure the amount of surrounding light to allow for true customization for when the floodlight automatically turns on. To do so, users can configure the ambient light sensor’s sensitivity threshold to surrounding light within the Arlo app. This level of customization will in turn help users further preserve the product’s battery life as well. The floodlight camera also offers three different light patterns – constant, flashing, and pulsating – which users can control manually on-demand or via automation rules.

The Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera was designed with user convenience in mind and allows for easy installation in a variety of outdoor environments. Through its clean, unibody design, the floodlight camera offers a beautiful outer-body casing to seamlessly blend into any home exterior. Designed with an integrated ball mount and ceiling adapter accessory, users can easily articulate the floodlight camera in nearly any direction and install on a number of hard surfaces.

You can find out more information about the new Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera over at the company’s website at the link below. This new Arlo smart camera will retail for $249.99 when it launches.

Source Arlo

