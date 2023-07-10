Arlo offering Prime Day Deals on its cameras

Arlo has announced that they are offering a range of Prime Day Deals and the deals include a wide range of Arlo devices. These include various outdoor security cameras, indoor cameras, video doorbells, and floodlight cameras.

Here is a list of some of the deals available on a range of devices Arlo is offering discounts of up to 50% on some of their devices, including the Arlo Pro 4.

Arlo also offers their Secure subscription service which includes safe Cloud video storage, theft protection insurance, advanced AI detection, bespoke activity zones and CCTV style recording. Not to mention. Arlo Secure costs £3.49 a month for a single camera and £9.99 a month for unlimited cameras.

These Prime Day Deals deals on a range of Arlo devices will be available from tomorrow and you can find out more information over at Amazon’s website and also the Arlo website at the link below.

Source Amazon, Arlo



