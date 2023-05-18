Arlo Pro 5 2k security camera review

We previously tested out the Arlo Pro 4 security camera and we recently also got to test out the camera’s replacement, the Arlo Pro 5 2K. This new home security camera comes with a range of features and it has received various upgrades over the previous model.

In this review, we will look at how the Arlo Pro 5 2K and its range of features, the device is designed to make it easy for you to protect and monitor your property. The camera retails for £219.99 in the UK and it is available as a single camera, or in it and you can choose from kits with two, three, or four cameras. The two-camera kit will set you back £429, the three-camera kit costs £569 and the four-camera kit is available for £699.99.

What’s in the box

In the box, you get the Arlo Pro 5 2K security camera, a rechargeable battery, a magnetic charging cable to recharge your device, a wall mounting kit with screws and raw plugs, plus a Quick Start Guide and a free trial of the Arlo Secure Subscription which is available for a monthly fee after the free trial ends.

The camera is designed to be plug and play, it can be installed on your wall at your property without the need for any wiring, the rechargeable battery is designed to last up to 6 months, this, of course, depends on what settings you use for the camera, we will cover this later on in the review.

What features does the Arlo Pro 5 2K camera have

We previously reviewed the Arlo Pro 4 which was a great home security camera with a host of features, the new Arlo Pro 5 2K comes with even more features than the previous model. This includes the ability to record video at a 2K resolution and this resolution is also available in the Night Vision mode which can record video at night in color, which is a great feature that some home security cameras do not include.

The Arlo Pro 5 2K camera comes with a rechargeable battery that will last up to 8 months between charges, of course exactly how long it will last depends on what settings you have chosen for the camera.

The higher the resolution you set for the camera, the more battery it will use, the good news is that Arlo gives you a range of options that lets you optimize the battery life of the camera. The battery life will also depend on how many events it records on a daily basis, the more events, the more battery is used up.

This new security camera from Arlo is compatible with both 2.4 GHz and also 5GHz WiFi networks, which is great news as it means that it can be used with the fastest connection in your home.

It also comes with two-way audio that lets you hear what is going on outside your home and you can also respond to someone by talking to them through the camera, which is a great feature for additional security.

The device includes a wide range of smart alerts that will give you more details on what event has set your camera off, it can differentiate between people, animals, and vehicles, you can choose to have alerts for all of these or for just the ones you want. For example, our neighbor’s cat is always in our garden, settings the camera off, so I have chosen to turn off alerts for animals, which reduces the number of recordings and also improves the battery life.

Here are the specifications:

2K video recording

Color Night Vision.

Battery life of up to 8 months.

5GHz and 2.4 GHz compatibility.

160° field of view.

Built-in spotlight and Siren.

Two-way audio.

Cloud storage (with subscription)

Smart alerts with people, animal, and vehicle detection

How easy is it to set up?

The Arlo Pro 5 is a very easy device to set up, all you need to do is download the app from the Apple app store or the Google Play store and follow the instructions on the screen to get your camera up and running.

You will need to connect your smartphone or tablet to the same WiFi network as you connect the Arlo camera to, you can then follow the on-screen instructions and install your camera.

Once you are connected to the same WiFi network and have begun the setup process, you can point your camera at the screen of your smartphone or tablet, the camera then reads the QR code on the display and begins the setup processor. This takes a couple of minutes, once this is done then you can give your camera a name and then select what settings you would like to use in the app.

The camera is very easy to install on your wall or anywhere else you would like outside your home, it comes with a mounting bracket with three raw plugs and three screws. This can be easily screwed into the wall and then the camera can be mounted to this mounting point.

The mounting point on the wall is designed to make it easy for you to remove the camera from the wall, you can do this when you want to recharge the camera, although you can also get a longer cable for the camera so that you can easily charge it without removing it from its mounting point.

As with the previous Arlo Pro 4 camera that we tested, the Arlo Pro 5 2K is very easy to set up, it is basically plug-and-play and can be set up quickly within a few minutes. I would recommend that you charge the camera fully before you install it on your wall.

What features does the Arlo Pro 5 2K have

The Arlo Pro 5 camera comes with some great features, it is designed to give you protection for your home and record any events around your home, and also alert you of any possible intruders.

It features motion sensing and can detect a wide range of things, this includes people, animals, vehicles, and more, it works in the daytime and the night time and there is a really useful Night Vision Mode The ability to record at night time with the 2K resolution is a great feature as it provides clear night time video, sometimes video recorded at night can appear grainy, this is not the case with this home security camera.

In the Night Vision mode, you can choose to record video in either black and white or in color, and the built-in spotlight is another great feature that provides additional clarity at night time when a video is being recorded. The spotlight also acts as a deterrent to any intruders as it will come on and alert them to the camera, which may scare them off and make them think twice about entering your property.

The Arlo Pro 5 2K is designed to work with all of the major Smart Home platforms, this includes Apple HomeKit, Samsung’s SmartThings, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and IFTTT as well.

The camera works with the new Arlo Secure app which is designed to help you get the most out of your home security camera, it has some great features and a range of different modes that you can set up to monitor your home.

There is an Arm Away mode that is designed to record everything happening around your home when you are away, there is also an Arm Home mode which lets you still use the cameras when you are at home and a Standby Mode that puts the cameras into standby and stop recording, this is a useful feature as it can be used when you are doing things like washing your car or cutting your lawn which would generate a lot of alerts if the camera was turned on.

How is video recorded and stored

The Arlo Pro 5 camera comes with a free trial to the Arlo Secure app, without the subscription you still receive notifications and live video streaming, if you want access to video recordings and more you will need to go for the paid plan.

For one camera you can choose the Single Camera Arlo Secure plan, this is available for a monthly fee of £3.49 and there is also an Unlimited Camera plan which is available for £9.99 a month. There is a third plan the Arlo Secure Plus, with this, you get up to 4K video and an Extended Warranty.

If you do not want to pay a monthly fee but still want to record video, then there is an optional Arlo Smart Hub that costs £179.99, this comes with local video storage on a microSD card, where you can easily access the footage from your device.

Conclusion

The Arlo Pro 5 2K is a great home security camera, it is easy to set up and very easy to use, it can monitor a wide range of things around your home providing you with increased security and peace of mind.

The things that set it apart from other home security cameras are its long battery life between charges and also its 2K night vision, which makes nighttime recording much clearer than some of the other cameras on the market.

If you are looking for a home security camera that is easy to set up and use, then we can recommend the Arlo Pro 5 2K. It comes with a wide range of features and great video and Night Vision with a 2K resolution and more. The camera is available now for £219.99 and you can find out more information at the link below. The camera comes in a choice of two colors black and white and you can choose from between one, two, three, and four cameras as part of a kit.

Source Arlo



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals