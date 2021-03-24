Arkham Horror Mother’s Embrace now available

If you have been patiently waiting for the arrival of the new Arkham Horror Mother’s Embrace video game inspired by the award-winning boardgame franchise you will be pleased to know it is now available to enjoy on the Xbox, PlayStation and PC platforms. Your investigation will take you to visit shadowed institutions and mysterious locales, ranging from Miskatonic University, the Arkham Asylum, and the bayous of Louisiana.

“Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace is an investigation game served with turn-based combat, set in the haunted worlds of H.P. Lovecraft’s Cthulhu mythos. Plunge into an original story written by Fantasy Flight Interactive’s official writers and explore the American Roaring Twenties.”

“The year is 1926: a professor of astronomy is found dead in her mansion and everything indicates that she has been the victim of a heinous murder. Choose from 12 intrepid investigators from the Arkham Horror games, each with a unique set of skills, and assemble your team to shed the light over this mysterious death.

Find clues, perform interrogations and progress through nine chapters as the story unfolds. As the investigators get closer to their goal, your squad will have to face curious science, living nightmares, and a sinister cult, whose mad scheme is to bring about the end of everything. Use a large variety of melee and ranged weapons, as well as powerful items and devastating magic spells to defeat your opponents in turn-based combat; while you attempt to retain your sanity. “

Source : Major Nelson

