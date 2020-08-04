Arkane Anniversary Collection celebrating 20 years of game development now available

To celebrate 20 years of Arkane Studios Bethesda and the developer studio have released a special Arkane 20th Anniversary Collection, enabling gamers to enjoy a catalogue of games that have one hundreds of awards including numerous Game of the Year awards.

Arkane 20th Anniversary Collection is now available on the Xbox and PlayStation platforms and includes : Dishonored: Definitive Edition (contains the full game and all add-on content), Dishonored 2, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider and Prey

“Arkane Studios has spent the last two decades perfecting its unique style and truly immersive gameplay. From the decaying cobbled streets of Dunwall and the vibrant shores of Karnaca, all the way to the alien-infested, art deco halls of the Talos I space station.”

Source : Bethesda

