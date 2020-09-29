ARK elevated shelter offers comfort and quality from €795

EX0D has designed and created a new outdoor shelter called ARK which combines an inflatable structure together with elevated hammock style technology to help keep you suspended above the ground yet comfortable and protected from the elements.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative shelter from roughly $926 or £725. If the ARK elevated shelter Kickstarter campaign is successful and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021. To learn more about the ARK elevated shelter project review the promotional video below.

“The ARK is designed for roadtrips, expeditions or classic camping and may be not adapted for light trek, but we have perform compactness to make it easy to carry on a backpack for hiking.The ARK has been designed for those who want to enjoy landscapes without constraints, thanks to an easy-to-use gear accompanied by an immersive experience. With the Elevated Full Pack we have succeeded in creating a product that can freeze in the air, in order to remove the defects of the tent, without reaching the defects of the hammock. You have to try it to believe it.”

“A quick installation of the tent (unpack / inflate) associated with a rigid and light carbon frame (unpack / deploy / insert) and suspended from our strap system, the installation can reach an impressive rigid configuration, allowing you to move inside without moving the ARK an inch. Free compact pump included with your order of the ARK SOLO or ARK ELEVATED FULL PACK.”

The ARK is constructed using a carbon frame initially intended for military emergency stretchers, combined with strong Dacron fabric as well as useful features such as a clear skylight to allow you to enjoy your surroundings to their fullest. For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs, jump over to the official ARK elevated shelter crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals