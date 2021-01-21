Ares Design convertible Tesla Model S unveiled

Ares Design has created a one of a kind convertible Tesla Model S, the car was commissioned by a customers and they have created an interesting looking car.
The vehicle has also been fitted with a custom carbon fibre aero kit and there have also been a range of interior design changes as well.
You can find out more information about this one of a kind convertible Tesla Model S over at Ares Design at the link below.
Source Ares Design
