Ares Design convertible Tesla Model S unveiled

Ares Design has created a one of a kind convertible Tesla Model S, the car was commissioned by a customers and they have created an interesting looking car.

The vehicle has also been fitted with a custom carbon fibre aero kit and there have also been a range of interior design changes as well.

ARES was commissioned to transform the Model S into a unique open-roof two-door with a retractable canvas roof, completed with a carbon fibre aero kit designed and built by the Italian coachbuilder.

The interior hasn’t been obviously left untouched and it now features new rear seats and high-end ice white leather, with orange piping and finishes.

You can find out more information about this one of a kind convertible Tesla Model S over at Ares Design at the link below.

Source Ares Design

