ARDUPOOL pool monitor hits Kickstarter from €149

Those of you lucky enough to own a swimming pool may be interested in a new pool monitor called the ARDUPOOL, which has launched via Kickstarter this month and is now available to back with earlybird pledges from €149.

As the name suggests the ARDUPOOL uses Arduino hardware to help you monitor the most important aspects of your swimming pool, alerting you when anything should go astray. ARDUPOOL is a complete modular Open-Source system based on Arduino, which is able to keep your pool under control actuating over several critical points, from automatic product dosage to control your filtration system.

“For all pool owners, the hardest part after take a swim, is to keep the water in perfect conditions. The solution to avoid most of the work is to buy some of the automatic dosing system available in the market. But, there are two big issues with this kind of system, the high price and the low versatility, normally is needed to use several systems separately to automatize the different functions.

Using ARDUPOOL is really easy, all the control is done through a internal LCD screen with a really simple menu, where the user can modify all the needed parameters and check the pool status.”

Features and specifications of the :

– Recommended for pools up to 60 m^3.

– Up to 4 peristaltic dosing pumps (pH +, pH -, Chlorine, Flocculant, Algicide …), the user have the option to choose what product is in each pump.

– Possibility to use any pool´s liquid product in the market.

– Automatic control system for dosing pH and chlorine, using sensors.

– Control and programming the filtration system of your pool.

– Internal clock to avoid programming failures after power losses.

– No needed start the filtration system to start dosing.

– Complete expandable using modules (see Modules part).

