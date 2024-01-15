Arduino Open Source Report 2023 is now available to download

The Arduino community has experienced a significant boost in open-source activity this year, with a host of new projects and tools that have enriched the DIY and maker scenes. If you’re an enthusiast or professional in this field, you’ve probably noticed the wide range of contributions that have come to light, including hardware advancements and software enhancements. These developments are fostering an environment of creativity and collaboration.

Arduino has been at the forefront of this movement, releasing five new open-source hardware products that are both powerful and user-friendly. These products are designed to help anyone with a creative spark bring their ideas to life. In addition to hardware, the Arduino Integrated Development Environment (IDE) has been updated with five new versions, each improving the user experience and adding features to streamline the development process. The command line tools for Arduino have also seen thirteen new versions, offering programmers more versatility.

Arduino Open Source Report 2023

A significant partnership with the Zephyr Project has highlighted Arduino’s commitment to open-source development. This partnership brings a leading real-time operating system into the Arduino ecosystem, enabling the creation of complex and reliable applications for hardware projects.

Software libraries, which are essential to Arduino’s ecosystem, have expanded with twelve new official releases and updates to thirteen official board packages. These libraries make it easy to add new features to your projects. The community has played a significant role in this growth, with 1,068 new libraries and 101 updated community board packages, demonstrating a collective effort to enhance the Arduino platform. Download the Arduino Open Source Report 2023 here.

The support for MicroPython has also been strengthened, offering an alternative to the traditional Arduino programming approach. New tools and a package index have been introduced to simplify the use of MicroPython in your projects, tapping into its potential.

Education and knowledge sharing are at the heart of Arduino’s mission. Consistent with this goal, 205 new open-source tutorials have been published on the Project Hub. These tutorials provide clear, step-by-step guidance on a variety of topics and are designed to improve your electronics and programming skills, regardless of your experience level.

The report also highlights individuals who have made significant contributions to the Arduino library ecosystem. It features a ranking of the most active library authors and maintainers, recognizing their essential support to the community.

Your involvement in this ecosystem is vital. Whether you’re buying products, subscribing to Arduino Cloud, or making donations, your support fuels the continued development and maintenance of these open-source projects.

The 2023 Arduino Open Source Report reflects a year of collective effort, cooperation, and community-led growth. Your ongoing engagement with Arduino’s open-source hardware and software places you at the center of a vibrant ecosystem, driven by the common purpose of technological progress.



