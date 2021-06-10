Quark open source wireless Arduino-based electronics multitool

Electronic enthusiasts may be interested in a new Arduino-based multitool equipped with a full-color screen and touch base control system, designed to simplify and open source the development of electronic devices on Arduino, ESP32, STM32, and more. The Quark will soon be launching via the Crowd Supply website although no details on pricing have been revealed as yet.

Features and specifications :

– Measures voltage from 0 to 26 V

– Current measurements from 0 to 3.2 A

– Resistance measurements from 0 to 2 mΩ

– Capacitance measurements from 2 pf to 1000 uF

– Measurement of inductance up to 1 H

– Oscilloscope with a sampling rate of 400 kHz

– UART logger

– UART plotter

– Signal generator

– Connects to our smartphone app via bluetooth

– Smartphone app supports iOS and Android

– Built-in 700 mA battery provides up to 5 hours of uninterrupted operation

– Charged via USB Type-C

– All functionality is fully available with or without a smartphone

“The body of the main device is designed to be held in one hand, and the controls are touch-sensitive on the body of the device. The screen is connected to a built-in probe, while a second probe is connected to the USB Type-C connector. You can wirelessly connect to our custom smartphone application via iOS or Android for a larger screen view, and to configure the probes for other potential use-cases. If you don’t want to connect to an app, that’s fine, QUARK works just as well without it.”

Source : Crowd Supply

