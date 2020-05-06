Arduino Pro IDE v0.0.6-alpha preview now available

The official Arduino develop and team have announced the availability of the Arduino Pro IDE v0.0.6-alpha preview, allowing for the installation of third-party cores. The Arduino Pro IDE has been created to provide users with a simple, modern web app version of the Arduino IDE, with boards and libraries available directly from your browser without needing an install.

“We have developed a handy “Boards Control” feature to help you identify and configure third party boards. Try it out and give us your feedback. Highlights for this release include: Support for third party cores, UX improvements and Bugfixes.”

Arduino Pro IDE Changelog:

New and noteworthy:

• Support for the CLI configuration: You can install 3rd party cores.

• Support for the 3rd party core settings: You can specify board-specific settings from the menu. (#10)

• [experimental]: Boards Control: try it with Ctrl/Cmd+K Ctrl/Cmd+B search for a board, configure the actual 3rd party core settings, or pick one of the available boards.

• Support better unknown (3rd party) board detection. (#198)

• From now on, the boards-search is fuzzy. (#223)

• Switched to native grpc in the final app.

Fixes:

• The ZIP structure of the final app for Linux and Windows has changed. (#229)

• The serial monitor does not expect a

. (#201)

• Toggling editor mode does not delete code. (#192)

• Fixed an issue with the editor-focus when opening multiple editors asynchronously. (#201)

• Application settings now stored under ~/.arduinoProIDE. (#184)

For more information and download links for the latest Arduino Pro IDE jump over to the official GitHub project page.

Source : AB

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals