Create new IoT projects using Python, JavaScript and the Arduino Cloud

The official Arduino team has published more details about using Python and JavaScript to create new IoT projects. Previously Arduino Cloud allowed the creation of devices based on Arduino or ESP32/ESP8266 hardware, with automatic sketch creation in C/C++ using the Arduino IoT Cloud library. This workflow featured automatic board provisioning and configuration within the platform.

This week support has been expanded to introduce a new workflow, accommodating applications programmed in Python, MicroPython, or JavaScript, and so offering the ability to create a new breed of applications and devices that can be connected to the Arduino Cloud. If you are new to coding and would like a little assistance you can start by using the new OpenAI ChatGPT artificial intelligence to help guide you through your first steps.

New Python and JavaScript workflows

“This new workflow, known as “Manual Setup for Any Device” provides users with credentials that can be utilized within their Python, MicroPython, or JavaScript applications. This enables users to keep developing and programming their devices using their preferred environment. Integration with the Arduino Cloud can be achieved using libraries developed in any of the supported languages. Comprehensive documentation, along with a wide array of examples, supports users throughout the implementation process.”

“By offering this flexible workflow, Arduino Cloud acknowledges the diverse requirements and preferences of developers. Whether you prefer the convenience of automatic provisioning or the flexibility of manual configuration, the choice is now in your hands. The platform’s IoT Cloud tool allows for easy management and monitoring of connected devices through customizable dashboards, which provide real-time visualisations of the device’s data. Furthermore, the IoT Cloud can be accessed remotely through the mobile app Arduino IoT Cloud Remote, which is available for both Android and iOS devices, allowing users to manage their devices from anywhere.”

Arduino Cloud projects

“Arduino Cloud is a platform that simplifies the process of developing, deploying, and managing IoT devices. It supports various hardware, including Arduino boards, ESP32, and ESP8266 based boards, and makes it easy for makers, IoT enthusiasts, and professionals to build connected projects without coding expertise. What makes Arduino Cloud stand out is its intuitive interface that abstracts complex tasks, making it accessible to all users. With its low-code approach, based on auto generated code, and the extensive collection of examples and templates, Arduino Cloud offers a simple way for users to get started and enables them to put the focus on their application code. “

Source : AB



