Arduino Cloud receives new container for all the cloud services

The official Arduino Team has this week announced that the Arduino Cloud has a new container for all the cloud services. The new container can be accessed by clicking the Arduino Cloud button located in the main header on any of the website pages. Simply signing if you have an Arduino account already or create one choosing one of the options to create a Junior Account or Adult Account. Once you have entered into the new Arduino Cloud there will be three options available to you in the form of :

– My Cloud (Private Space): this is your own, private space that you’ll access by default. Here you can store all of your personal IoT projects, web sketches and discover our courses for learning more about Arduino.

– School Space: If you’re a school you can set up a School Space that allows you to invite students, teachers and other members of the faculty. Share your courses within the classroom and have access to IoT Cloud and Web Editor easily from the cloud apps box on your home page.

– Company Space: If you run a business you’ll soon be able to set up a Company Space. Invites can be sent out for different roles (administrators or editors) that give people different levels of access to that Company Space. This will be launching soon, along with a new Enterprise Plan.

Arduino Cloud

“You can create a space anytime you need by choosing “set up space” in the Arduino Cloud header. To set up a Business Space once the option has been rolled out, you’ll need to be using an Enterprise plan. If you’re a student you can join a School Space by choosing “join space” in the Arduino Cloud header. Each space, including your private space, is automatically created with a home page that allows you to access IoT Cloud features, resources page and courses (if you’re a maker or a school).”

Features in Private Space

Fast access to Arduino Cloud apps and quick option to create a sketch or create a new dashboard

Resources page to find useful links for beginners and advanced users

“Feature usage” panel to give you a clear idea of your plan’s available options

Features in School Space

Fast access to Arduino Cloud apps and quick option to create a new sketch or a new dashboard

Resources page to find useful links for beginners and advanced users

Courses page that collects all the lessons shared within the classroom

“Feature usage” panel detailing available features related to your plan

With the School Plan, you can easily manage who has access to various features, and change classes anytime

Centralized and flexible plan management and billing.

Features in Business Space (Coming Soon)

Fast access to Arduino Cloud apps and quick options for creating a new sketch or dashboard

Resources page to find useful links for beginners and advanced users

“Feature usage” panel details all the features related to your plan

Role-based access control for members in your company

Flexible devices; additional numbers can be purchased in multiples of 50 during subscription

Option to mandate single use codes for authentication alongside username and password.

