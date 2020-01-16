Small Arduino breakout board lets you monitor motion, direction and orientation

Makers, developers and hobbyists looking to at the ability to monitor motion, direction and orientation to the next Arduino project may be interested in a new breakout board offering an all-in-one 9 Degree of Freedom (9-DoF) sensor with sensors from ST. The Adafruit LSM6DS33 and LIS3MDL breakout boards are now available to purchase from the company’s online store.

“The board includes an LSM6DS33, a 6-DoF IMU accelerometer + gyro. The 3-axis accelerometer, can tell you which direction is down towards the Earth (by measuring gravity) or how fast the board is accelerating in 3D space. The 3-axis gyroscope that can measure spin and twist. The three triple-axis sensors add up to 9 degrees of freedom.It also includes a LIS3MDL 3-axis magnetometer that can sense where the strongest magnetic force is coming from, generally used to detect magnetic north. By combining this data you can orient the board.

These chips are not the newest motion sensors, but they are well-established and come at a great price. Together you have a nice 9 DoF IMU setup that is affordable for any project. Design your own activity or motion tracker with all the data…”

The Adafruit LSM6DS33 + LIS3MDL, 9 DoF IMU with Accel / Gyro / Mag, STEMMA QT Qwiic is now available to purchase from the Adafruit online store priced at $9.95.

LSM6DS33 Specifications:

±2/±4/±8/±16 g full scale

±125/±250/±500/±1000/±2000 dps full scale

Up to 1.6 KHz ODR

Tap and double-tap detection

Free-fall detection

I2C Address 0x6A or 0x6B

LIS3MDL Specifications:

±4/±8/±12/±16 gauss selectable magnetic full scales

Continuous and single-conversion modes

16-bit data output

Interrupt generator

I2C Address 0x1D or 0x1E

Product Dimensions: 25.6mm x 17.8mm x 4.6mm / 1.0″ x 0.7″ x 0.2″

Source: Adafruit

