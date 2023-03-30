Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference 2023 starts 5th June

Apple has announced that it’s Worldwide Developer Conference 2023 will take place between the 5th and the 9th of June, Apple will be showing off its latest software to developers which will include iOS 17.

We are also expecting to see new hardware at the event in the form of Apple Reality Pro which is Apple’s first AR/VR device, there may also be some other new hardware as well.

“WWDC is one of our favourite times of the year at Apple because it’s an opportunity to connect with the talented developers from around the globe who make this community so extraordinary,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. “WWDC23 is going to be our biggest and most exciting yet, and we can’t wait to see many of you online and in person at this very special event!”

Along with announcements shared from the keynote and State of the Union presentations, this year’s online program will include sessions, one-on-one labs, and opportunities to engage with Apple engineers and other developers. Developers and students will also have the opportunity to attend a special day at Apple Park on June 5 to watch the keynote and State of the Union, alongside the global online community. Space for this in-person event will be limited, and details on how to apply to attend can be found on the Apple Developer site and app.

You can find out more details about the Apple Worldwide Developer Conference 2023 over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple





