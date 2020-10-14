Geeky Gadgets

Apple’s new iPhone 12 Pro line up is headed to Sky Mobile

Sky Mobile has announced that they will be offering Apple’s iPhone 12 range of smartphone on their network and the handsets will be available on a range of Sky’s contracts.

The new iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max are Apple’s first 5G smartphones and some models will go on sale this month with others next month.

Sky have so far said that they will be offering the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max models on their network, they have not revealed any pricing as yet.

You can find out more details about Apple;s new iPhones and Sky Mobile over at their website at the link below.

