Apple’s iPhone 12 sales in China higher than expected in Q4

It looks like the new iPhone 12 is a hit in China for Apple, according to a recent report, Apple have had sales of around 18 million units of their new iPhones in Q4 of 2020.

This has apparently pushed Apple’s share of the smartphone market in China to around 20% for the quarter.

The news comes in a report from Digitimes, who have said that prior to this other smartphone makers held 90% of the Chinese smartphone market,

The staggering fourth-quarter ‌iPhone 12‌ shipments helped push Apple’s share in China’s handset segment to over 20% in fourth-quarter 2020 and reduced the combined share of Chinese brands to about 78%, said the sources, citing market data.

Apple’s new iPhone 12 range of devices are their first 5G smartphones, so this could be one of the reasons why Apple are seeing increased sales.

Source Digitimes, MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals