Apple’s iOS 18 Supported Devices Revealed

Apple has officially unveiled the devices that will be compatible with its upcoming iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 updates. These new operating systems will bring advanced Apple Intelligence features that harness the power of Apple’s latest processors. To benefit from these features, your device must have at least an Apple A17 processor, like the one found in the iPhone 15 Pro models, or an Apple M1 processor for iPads.

iOS 18: Compatible iPhones

If you are looking to upgrade to iOS 18, you’ll need to check if your iPhone is on the supported list. Here’s a breakdown of the iPhone models that will support iOS 18:

iPhone 15 Series : Including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. These devices, equipped with the latest A17 processors, are ready for all iOS 18 features.

: Despite being a bit dated, the iPhone XR can still support the new operating system. iPhone SE (2nd generation or later): Compact and powerful, these devices remain in the loop for the iOS 18 update.

iPadOS 18: Compatible iPads

For iPad users, Apple has specified which models will be able to run iPadOS 18. If your device is on this list, you’ll be able to take full advantage of the latest updates and features.

iPad Pro (M4) : The cutting-edge M4 chip ensures the best performance with iPadOS 18.

: Standard iPads starting from the 7th generation will be able to run the new OS. iPad mini (5th generation and later): Even the compact iPad mini from the 5th generation onwards can upgrade to iPadOS 18.

What This Means for You

Upgrading to iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 means access to a range of new features designed to enhance your device’s functionality and performance. The requirement for an Apple A17 or M1 processor ensures that only the most capable devices receive the update, promising a smooth and efficient experience.

If you are wondering how to check if your device qualifies, simply compare your model to the lists above. Owning one of these compatible devices guarantees that you can enjoy the latest software enhancements without any hardware limitations. This step by Apple underscores its commitment to providing its users with the most advanced and reliable technology, ensuring longevity and value in its products.

Source Apple

Image Credit: Zeesha



