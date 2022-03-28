Apple’s CODA wins best picture at the Oscars

Apple’s movie CODA has won best picture at the 2022 Academy Awards, Apple won a total of three Oscars for the movie.

As well as best picture, the star of the movie Troy Kotsur won an oscar, he is the first deaf male actor to win an Oscar, Siân Heder won Best Adapted Screenplay.

“CODA” is the first motion picture starring a predominantly Deaf cast in leading roles to win Best Picture; Troy Kotsur is the first Deaf male actor to win Best Supporting Actor; and writer-director Siân Heder earned her first-ever Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

“On behalf of everyone at Apple, we are so grateful to the Academy for the honors bestowed on ‘CODA’ this evening,” said Zack Van Amburg, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video. “We join our teams all over the world in celebrating Siân, Troy, the producers, and the entire cast and crew for bringing such a powerful representation of the Deaf community to audiences, and breaking so many barriers in the process. It has been so rewarding to share this life-affirming, vibrant story, which reminds us of the power of film to bring the world together.”

You can find out more details about Apple’s Oscar wins with CODA over at Apple’s website at the link below. Source Apple

