Apple working on new iPhone subscription service

Apple already offers a number of subscription options including Apple Music, Apple TV, and their Apple One subscription service. According to a recent report, Apple is planning to launch a new subscription service which will include the iPhone.

The news comes in a report for Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who has revealed that this new subscription would include hardware as well as software.

So basically you would pay Apple a monthly fee and you would get an iPhone and the subscription would also include Apple’s digital services included as well.

This would apparently work in a similar way to a car lease, where you pay a monthly fee to lease the car and then hand it back at the end of the lease. We presume that this new iPhone subscription would work in a similar way.

These new Apple iPhone subscription services would be different from the iPhone Upgrade Program that is offered at the moment as they would also include digital services as well like Apple Music, Apple TV, Apple Arcade, and more.

This new subscription service is apparently still in development, exactly when it will launch is not known as yet. We could possibly see it later this year along with the new iPhone 14 range which is due in September.

Source Bloomberg, Techmeme

