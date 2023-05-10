Apple will release iOS 16.5 next week

Apple is currently beta testing iOS 16.5, and now Apple has revealed that they will be releasing the iOS 16.5 software update next week, they will also be releasing watchOS 9.5 for the Apple Watch, so we can expect a number of other updates as well.

The news was part of a press release for the new Apple Watch Pride Edition which will be launching next week, Apple confirmed that the watch will require watchOS 9.5 and iOS 16.5 to function, both of these have yet to be released, you can see what Apple has to say below.

The new Pride Celebration watch face and iPhone wallpaper will be available next week, and requires watchOS 9.5 and iOS 16.5.

The new software updates will bring a range of new features to the iPhone, this will include a new Sports section for Apple News and also a new screen recording feature for Siri, you will be able to use voice commands with Siri to start and stop screen recordings on the iPhone.

There will also be a new Pride Celebration wallpaper for the iPhone and the Apple Watch, this will be available when the new Apple Watch Pride edition smartwatch launches next week. We are expecting Apple to release their new software updates next Tuesday, as soon as we get some more details about the updates, we will let you know.

Source Apple





