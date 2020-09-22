Apple Watch Series 6 gets taken apart

The guys from iFixit have got their hands on the new Apple Watch Series 6 and have taken the device apart to find out how easy it is to repair.

The new Apple Watch comes with a range of upgrades over the previous model, this includes a new 64-bit dual core Apple S6 SiP (System in Package) and updated sensors for ECG, Blood Oxygen and more.

The device comes in a choice of two different sizes 40mm and 44mm, the one that has been taken apart is the larger 44mm model.

When iFixit takes a device apart they give it a score between 1 to 10 on how easy the device is to repair, 1 means it is very difficult to repair and 10 means it is easy to repair.

The new Apple Watch Series 6 managed to score 6 out of 10, this means that the device is moderately difficult to repair. The screen can be replaced and also the battery without too much trouble, there are also tiny screws throughout the watch which are hard to remove. There are also a range of flex cables in the device which need to be microsoldered, this is not the easiest thing to do.

You can find out more details on what iFixit found inside the new Apple Watch over at their website at the link below.

Source iFixit

