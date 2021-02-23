Apple was the World’s biggest smartphone maker in Q4 2020

Samsung has been the top of the smartphone makers for some time, according to a recent report, Apple was the world’s largest smartphone makers in quarter four of 2020.

The news comes kn a new report from Gartner who have revealed that Apple sold close to 80 million smartphones for the quarter, Samsung sold 62 million for the same quarter, have a look at the table below.

Table 1. Worldwide Top 5 Smartphone Sales to End Users by Vendor in 4Q20 (Thousands of Units)

Vendor 4Q20 Sales 4Q20 Market Share (%) 4Q19 Sales 4Q19 Market Share (%) 4Q20-4Q19 Growth (%) Apple 79,942.7 20.8 69,550.6 17.1 14.9 Samsung 62,117.0 16.2 70,404.4 17.3 -11.8 Xiaomi 43,430.3 11.3 32,446.9 8.0 33.9 OPPO 34,373.7 8.9 30,452.5 7.5 12.9 Huawei 34,315.7 8.9 58,301.6 14.3 -41.1 Others 130,442.8 33.9 145,482.1 35.8 -10.3 Total 384,622.3 100.0 406,638.1 100.0 -5.4

Due to rounding, some figures may not add up precisely to the totals shown.

Source: Gartner (February 2021)

Samsung ended up being top for all of 2020 with sales of 253 million devices, Apple sold 199 million for the same period.

You can see the full report from Gartner over at their website at the link below, it will be interesting tosee if Apple can keep the top spot in the next quarter.

Source Gartner, MacRumors

