Apple tvOS 14.2 Release Candidate released to developers

As well as the Release Candidate versions of iOS 14.2 and watchOS 7.1, Apple also released a new beta of their tvOS, tvOS 14.2 Release Candidate.

This new tvOS 14.2 Release Candidate beta is the final beta of the software and should be the same software that Apple will released to everyone.

The update apparently does not come with any major new features, it appears to include a number of bug fixes and performance improvements.

We are expecting the new tvOS 14.2 software to be release for the Apple TV next week along with the new iOS 14.2 for the iPhone and watchOS 7.1 for the iPad, as soon as we get more details on the exact release date, we will let you guys know.

Source MacRumors

