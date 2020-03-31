Apple TV+ Trying comedy series premiers on May 1st

Apple has released a new trailer for its upcoming Apple TV+ comedy series Trying, starring Esther Smith and Rafe Spall. The complete first season of Trying will premiere on the Apple TV+ streaming service on May 1st 2020 and will be available to all those with an Apple TV+ subscription. “Before they become parents, they have to grow up. ”

“All Nikki and Jason want is a baby—but it’s the one thing they just can’t have. How are they going to fill the next 50 years if they can’t start a family? They already went through The Sopranos in a weekend. After ruling out every other option, Nikki and Jason decide to adopt and are confronted by a world of bewildering new challenges. With their dysfunctional friends, screwball family, and chaotic lives, will the adoption panel agree that they’re ready to be parents?

Co-starring BAFTA Award winner Imelda Staunton, Ophelia Lovibond, and Oliver Chris, and written by Andy Wolton, Trying is a new comedy series from Apple TV+ and BBC Studios about a thirtysomething couple and their friends learning to grow up, settle down, and find someone to love.”

Source : Apple

