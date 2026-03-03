Apple TV: 10 Essential Tips & Tricks for 2026

Apple TV has introduced a comprehensive update packed with features designed to enhance usability, customization, and overall entertainment. Whether you’re optimizing profiles, mastering the remote, or exploring new app integrations, these updates aim to make your Apple TV more intuitive and versatile. Below is a detailed look at the key changes and how they can elevate your viewing experience. The video below from HotshotTek gives us more details.

1. Simplified Profile Management

Managing profiles on Apple TV has become more streamlined and accessible. You can now enable or disable the profile selection screen, allowing quicker access to your personalized content. Additionally, profiles can be created without requiring an Apple ID, making it easier for guests or family members to set up their preferences. To ensure a seamless experience, Apple TV synchronizes app layouts and settings across profiles, so switching between users is effortless. This feature is particularly useful for households with multiple users, as it ensures everyone can enjoy a tailored experience.

2. Enhanced Remote Control Features

The Apple TV remote has received several practical upgrades to improve navigation and usability:

Button shortcuts allow you to quickly navigate menus, switch between apps, or reset the remote when needed.

allow you to quickly navigate menus, switch between apps, or reset the remote when needed. If the remote becomes unresponsive, a soft reboot can resolve the issue without requiring additional troubleshooting.

can resolve the issue without requiring additional troubleshooting. Your iPhone or iPad can now act as a remote through the Control Center, offering a convenient alternative for controlling your Apple TV.

For newer models, the “Find Remote” feature helps you locate a misplaced remote with ease.

These updates ensure smoother navigation and greater control, making it easier to interact with your Apple TV.

3. Improved Typing and Keyboard Options

Typing on Apple TV has been significantly improved, making text input faster and more intuitive:

The grid-style keyboard simplifies navigation, reducing the time needed to input text.

simplifies navigation, reducing the time needed to input text. Pairing your iPhone or iPad allows you to type directly via notifications, speeding up tasks like searches or entering passwords.

Dictation functionality enables you to speak your text, streamlining input for tasks such as searching or logging in.

These features make text entry less cumbersome, especially for longer inputs, and enhance the overall user experience.

4. Multitasking with Picture-in-Picture Mode

The picture-in-picture feature has been enhanced to support multitasking, allowing you to:

Watch two videos simultaneously , such as a live sports event, while browsing other content.

, such as a live sports event, while browsing other content. Swap audio sources to prioritize the content you’re most interested in.

Adjust the placement of the smaller video window for a more customized viewing experience.

This functionality is ideal for users who want to stay engaged with multiple streams of content at once, offering greater flexibility and convenience.

5. Expanded Accessibility Features

Apple TV’s accessibility options have been expanded to cater to a wider range of needs:

A light sensitivity setting dims the screen beyond standard brightness levels, reducing eye strain in low-light environments.

dims the screen beyond standard brightness levels, reducing eye strain in low-light environments. Customizable accessibility shortcuts allow quick toggling of features like VoiceOver or closed captions, making the device more user-friendly for individuals with specific needs.

These updates ensure that Apple TV remains inclusive and adaptable, providing a better experience for all users.

6. New App Integrations and Content Enhancements

Apple TV has expanded its app ecosystem and content offerings, making it a more versatile platform:

Third-party VPN apps are now supported directly from the App Store, providing enhanced privacy and access to geo-restricted content.

are now supported directly from the App Store, providing enhanced privacy and access to geo-restricted content. Sports enthusiasts can enjoy the updated Formula 1 section, which includes race schedules, rules, and exclusive content tailored for fans.

These integrations enhance both entertainment and productivity, making sure that Apple TV caters to a diverse range of interests.

7. Visual and Branding Updates

Apple TV Plus has been rebranded to simply “Apple TV”, reflecting a broader focus on content delivery. Subtle visual enhancements, such as 3D effects on app icons like the Arcade app, add a modern and polished touch to the interface. These updates make navigation more visually engaging and enjoyable, further enhancing the overall user experience.

8. Enhanced Streaming Quality and Performance

The update also includes improvements to streaming quality and performance:

Adaptive streaming technology ensures smoother playback, even with fluctuating internet speeds.

technology ensures smoother playback, even with fluctuating internet speeds. Support for higher-resolution content , including 4K HDR, delivers a more immersive viewing experience.

, including 4K HDR, delivers a more immersive viewing experience. Optimized buffering reduces loading times, making sure uninterrupted entertainment.

These enhancements make Apple TV a reliable and high-quality streaming platform, perfect for enjoying your favorite shows and movies.

9. Advanced Parental Controls

Parental controls have been upgraded to provide more robust options for families:

Content restrictions can now be customized for individual profiles, making sure age-appropriate viewing for children.

can now be customized for individual profiles, making sure age-appropriate viewing for children. Time limits can be set to manage screen time effectively.

Parents can monitor viewing history and adjust settings remotely via the Apple TV app.

These features give parents greater control over their children’s viewing habits, promoting a safer and more balanced entertainment experience.

10. Integration with Smart Home Devices

Apple TV now offers deeper integration with smart home devices, enhancing its role as a central hub for your connected home:

Control compatible devices, such as lights and thermostats, directly from your Apple TV.

Receive notifications from smart home devices, such as doorbell cameras, while watching content.

Use Siri to manage your smart home setup with voice commands.

This integration makes Apple TV a more versatile and convenient tool for managing your smart home ecosystem.

Unlock the Full Potential of Apple TV

Apple TV’s latest updates reflect a commitment to improving user experience through enhanced functionality, customization, and accessibility. From streamlined profile management and upgraded remote features to advanced multitasking and smart home integration, these changes provide users with more tools to personalize and optimize their setup. By exploring these features, you can unlock the full potential of your Apple TV and enjoy a seamless, tailored entertainment experience.

Source & Image Credit: HotshotTek



