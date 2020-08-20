Apple TV On the Rocks starring Rashida Jones, Bill Murray and Marlon Wayans

Apple has released a new trailer for the upcoming On the Rocks film that will be streaming exclusively on the Apple TV+ service during October 2020.

“Faced with sudden doubts about her marriage, a young New York mother and writer (Rashida Jones) teams up with her larger-than-life playboy father (Bill Murray) to tail her husband (Marlon Wayans) in a bittersweet comedy about relationships, written and directed by Sofia Coppola.”

“On the Rocks, a Sofia Coppola film and American Zoetrope production, stars Bill Murray, Rashida Jones, and Marlon Wayans. The film is written and directed by Sofia Coppola. The producers are Youree Henley and Sofia Coppola, co-producer is Caroline Jaczko, and executive producers are Fred Roos, Mitch Glazer, and Roman Coppola. The behind-the-scenes team includes cinematographer Philippe Le Sourd, production designer Anne Ross, editor Sarah Flack, costume designer Stacey Battat, and casting directors Courtney Bright and Nicole Daniels. The original score and music supervision are by Phoenix.”

Source : Apple

