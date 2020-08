Apple has launched a new bundle on its Apple TV+ platform, you can now subscribe to CBS All Access and Showtime for a monthly fee of $9.99.

This is around a 50 percent saving off the price of the two channels if you subscribe to them separately, you of course will need a subscription to Apple TV+ to take up the offer which costs $4.99 a month.

Beginning today, Apple TV+ subscribers in the US can take advantage of a unique benefit — access to a bundle of CBS All Access and SHOWTIME for only $9.99 per month after a seven-day free trial. By subscribing through Apple TV channels, customers can watch content from all three services online and offline, ad-free and on demand, only on the Apple TV app. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share the subscriptions to Apple TV+, CBS All Access, and SHOWTIME using just their personal Apple ID and password.

“Apple TV+ gives you access to award-winning Apple Originals, with more high quality series and movies being added each month,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services. “This bundle is a big bonus for Apple TV+ subscribers, giving them the best of CBS and Showtime on the Apple TV app at a great value.”

You can find out more details about this new Apple TV bundle over at Apple at the link below, it is only available in the US.

Source Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals