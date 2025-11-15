The Next Apple TV & HomePod Mini Need Siri 2.0: Products Delayed Until 2026

Apple has chosen not to release updates for the Apple TV, AirTags, or HomePod Mini in 2025, leaving these products unchanged amidst the company’s ongoing advancements in other areas. Despite widespread speculation and consumer anticipation, these devices remain untouched, raising concerns about their ability to keep pace with Apple’s rapidly evolving ecosystem. This lack of updates has sparked discussions about their future relevance, with attention now shifting to early 2026 as a potential turning point. The video below from Matt Talks Tech gives us more details.

Apple TV: Struggling to Compete in a Dynamic Market

The Apple TV, last updated with the A15 chip, continues to deliver reliable performance but is increasingly outpaced by advancements in Apple’s ecosystem and the broader streaming market. Without an upgrade to newer processors like the A17 Pro or A18, the device is unable to support innovative features that could enhance its functionality.

For instance, more powerful hardware could enable AI-driven features, such as smarter content recommendations tailored to user preferences or improved gaming performance for Apple Arcade. Additionally, the lack of support for advanced technologies like spatial computing or enhanced connectivity limits its integration with Apple’s latest devices. As competitors introduce innovative features and hardware improvements, the Apple TV risks losing its competitive edge, leaving users questioning its long-term value.

AirTags: Security Concerns and Technological Stagnation

AirTags, Apple’s compact tracking devices introduced in 2021, have gone nearly five years without any significant updates. This prolonged period of stagnation has raised concerns about both security vulnerabilities and the product’s compatibility with Apple’s newer technologies. Issues such as stalking and tampering with the device’s speaker remain unresolved, despite growing calls for stronger anti-stalking measures.

A refresh incorporating the U2 ultra-wideband chip could significantly improve location accuracy while introducing enhanced security features to address misuse. Beyond safety, updated AirTags could better integrate with Apple’s Find My network, ensuring seamless functionality with the latest iPhones and other devices. Without these improvements, AirTags risk becoming outdated, which could undermine Apple’s reputation for prioritizing user safety and innovation.

HomePod Mini: Falling Behind in the Smart Speaker Race

The HomePod Mini, launched in 2020, remains a popular choice for basic tasks but is increasingly limited by its aging S5 chip. While it continues to perform well for simple functions like playing music or controlling smart home devices, it lacks the hardware needed to support advanced features that are becoming standard in the smart speaker market.

For example, a hardware refresh could enable enhanced Siri capabilities, such as more natural voice interactions or faster response times. Additionally, modern wireless technologies could improve connectivity and integration with other Apple devices. Since its release, the only notable update has been the introduction of new color options, which do little to address the device’s growing limitations. Without significant upgrades, the HomePod Mini risks falling further behind competitors that offer more advanced features and better performance.

Consumer Expectations and the Impact of Unfulfilled Rumors

Throughout 2025, industry analysts and insiders, including Mark Gurman, fueled speculation about potential updates for the Apple TV, AirTags, and HomePod Mini. However, these predictions failed to materialize, leaving consumers disappointed and amplifying frustration over the lack of attention given to these products. This disconnect between expectations and reality has highlighted the challenges of relying on leaks and rumors for insights into Apple’s product roadmap.

The absence of updates for these devices has also raised broader concerns about Apple’s commitment to its less frequently refreshed products. While the company continues to innovate in areas like the iPhone, Apple Watch, and Vision Pro, the lack of progress for the Apple TV, AirTags, and HomePod Mini suggests a growing divide in how Apple prioritizes its product lineup.

Looking Ahead: Anticipation for 2026

As 2025 draws to a close without updates for these products, attention now turns to early 2026, when Apple may finally address the growing demand for refreshed hardware. Potential upgrades could include:

For the Apple TV: New processors like the A17 Pro or A18, allowing advanced AI-driven features, improved gaming performance, and better integration with Apple’s ecosystem.

For AirTags: The U2 ultra-wideband chip, offering enhanced location accuracy and stronger anti-stalking measures to address security concerns.

For the HomePod Mini: Updated hardware to support enhanced Siri functionality, improved audio quality, and better smart home integration.

These updates could reinvigorate the Apple TV, AirTags, and HomePod Mini, making sure they remain competitive and aligned with Apple’s broader ecosystem. Until then, users are left waiting for the next generation of these devices to meet their evolving needs and expectations.

Source & Image Credit: Matt Talks Tech



