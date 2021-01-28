Apple talks about privacy and data tracking

Apple recently made some changes to iOS that will alert you if an app like Facebook or other companies are tracking you in the app and around the web.

Facebook is less than pleased about this as it could end up costing them billions in advertising revenue, Apple has always made it clear from the start that they put user privacy first.

Now Apple has released more information about data tracking in a new report called ‘A Day in the Life of Your Data‘. This is designed to be an easy to understand guide to how your data is used bu various companies.

“Privacy means peace of mind, it means security, and it means you are in the driver’s seat when it comes to your own data,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering. “Our goal is to create technology that keeps people’s information safe and protected. We believe privacy is a fundamental human right, and our teams work every day to embed it in everything we make.”

“A Day in the Life of Your Data” helps users better understand how third-party companies track their information across apps and websites, while describing the tools Apple provides to make tracking more transparent and give users more control. The explainer sheds light on how widespread some of these practices have become. On average, apps include six “trackers” from other companies, which have the sole purpose of collecting and tracking people and their personal information.1 Data collected by these trackers is pieced together, shared, aggregated, and monetised, fuelling an industry valued at $227 billion per year.2

