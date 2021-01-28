Apple talks about privacy and data tracking

Apple recently made some changes to iOS that will alert you if an app like Facebook or other companies are tracking you in the app and around the web.
Facebook is less than pleased about this as it could end up costing them billions in advertising revenue, Apple has always made it clear from the start that they put user privacy first.
Now Apple has released more information about data tracking in a new report called ‘A Day in the Life of Your Data‘. This is designed to be an easy to understand guide to how your data is used bu various companies.
You can find out more details about Apple’s data report over at their website at the link below.
Source Apple
