Apple Studio Display firmware update released to fix audio issues

Owners of the Apple Studio Display have been reporting issues with the Audio and the speakers on the device.

Apple has now released a firmware update that is designed to fix the audio issues on this display, the update is now available to download.

Since Apple launched its Studio Display, owners of the device have had a number of issues with the speakers on the monitor. Considering the price of the monitor which starts at £1,499 this is not something that you would expect.

This new firmware update will apparently fix the issue, the firmware version is 15.5 which is the same as the last version but this one comes with a different build number.

You can install this new firmware update on the Studio Display when it is connected to your Mac, you need to go to System Preferences > Software Update, and then you will be able to install the latest firmware.

The Studio Display launched back in March and the device has had a number of issues over the last few months. Hopefully, this latest firmware update will be able to resolve the latest issue.

Apple has a number of new Macs coming this year and also the next major release of their macOS, macOS Ventura which is expected to land in October.

