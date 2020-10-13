Apple Store goes offline ahead of iPhone 12 launch

Apple are holding a press event later tpday for their new iPhone 12 smartphones and now the Apple Store has gone offline ahead of the event.

We are expecting a number of new devices at Apple’s event later today, this will include a 5.4 inch and 6.1 inch iPhone 12.

Plus a 6.1 inch and 6.7 inch iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, Apple are also expected to unveil a range of other new devices.

This will include the Apple AirTags trackers, a new Apple HomePod Mini, some new Apple TV devices, there are rumored to be two of these and the new Apple AirPods Studio headphones.

The iPhone 12 event will take place today at 10 a.m. PDT which is 6PM here in the UK, we will have more details about all of the new devices later today.

Source Apple

