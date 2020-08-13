Apple shipped 15 million iPhones in Q2 in the US

According to a recent report by Canalys, Apple shipped 15 million iPhones in the USA in Q2 of 2020, this is up some 10 percent on Q2 in 2019.

Apple were the top smartphone vendor in the USA for Q2 2020 with a 47.1 percent share of the market, in second place was Samsung with a 23.2 percent share, have a look at the chart below.

Apple and Samsung accounted for seven out of every 10 devices sold, and Apple established a new domestic record in Q2, shipping 15.0 million iPhones. It shipped 15% more of its flagship iPhone 11 than last year’s best-seller, the iPhone XR. With the launch of the iPhone SE, Apple’s quarterly market share ballooned to 47%. Samsung matched 2019 shipment levels, but its fortunes reversed. It shipped 59% fewer Galaxy S20 5G series handsets than S10 series models in Q2 2019. Rampant point-of-sale closures immediately followed Q1 channel fill, and Samsung found itself leaning heavily on its low-end Galaxy A10e and A20 devices to prop up shipments. The average price of a smartphone in the US hit US$503, 10% lower than in Q2 2019.

You can see more details about the Q2 smartphone shipments in the USA over at Canalys at the link below.

Source Canalys

