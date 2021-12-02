Apple Rosenthaler Straße opens today in Berlin

Apple has announced that it is opening a new Apple Store in Berlin, Germany today, the Apple Rosenthaler Straße.

This new Apple Store is located in a historic part of Berlin which features art studios, designers, and more.

Apple today previewed Apple Rosenthaler Straße, the first Apple Store in the Mitte borough of Berlin. Situated on the eastern side of the capital city, Apple Rosenthaler Straße provides easy access for customers to discover new products just in time for the holidays and develop skills to take their creativity to the next level.

“We’re excited to open our second store in Berlin, right in the heart of Mitte,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People. “Blending Apple’s exceptional technology and tools with the creative passion we share with this community gives us the opportunity to create something really special for our customers in Germany.”

As part of the opening, Today at Apple will host Berlin artists from illustrator collective Parallel Universe. Each artist will be live drawing their unique take on Mitte’s creative spirit on iPad Pro. Apple will welcome a range of artists and creators displaying their distinctive takes on the local community, including visual artists Zebu Ruohan Wang. Customers can explore Today at Apple programming at: apple.co/Berlin.

You can find out more details about the new Apple Rosenthaler Straße over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals