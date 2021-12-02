Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.1 beta 4

Apple has released macOS Monterey 12.1 beta 4 to developers and they have also released the new beta to their public beta testers.

The fourth beta of macOS Monterey 12.1 has been released two weeks after the previous beta of the software and it bring a range of bug fixes, performance improvements, and new features to the Mac.

This update will enable the SharePlay feature in macOS, this feature has been available on the iPhone and iPad for a while, and now it is also coming to the Mac.

SharePlay is designed to let you watch movies and TV shows with your friends over FaceTime, the videos and movies are synchronized in both locations so everyone is watching the same thing at the same time. You can also listen to music with your friends as well over Facetime.

SharePlay will work with both Apple apps and some third-party apps, this includes Apple TV, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Music.

As yet we do not have any details on when Apple will be releasing the new macOS software update, hopefully it should be some time this month. The new macOS Monterey 12.1 beta 4 is now available for both developers and public beta testers to try out.

