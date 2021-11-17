Apple releases watchOS 8.3 beta 3

Apple has released a new beta for the Apple Watch, watchOS 8.3 beta 3, and the software comes a week after the previous beta.

At the same time, Apple also released iOS 15.2 beta 3 for the iPhone, iPadOS 15.3 beta 3 for the iPad, and macOS Monterey 12.1 for the Mac. These new betas bring a range of new features to the iPhone, the iPad, and the Mac.

The new watchOS 8.3 beta 3 brings a range of bug fixes and performance improvements for the Apple Watch, it does not appear to have any major new features for the Apple Watch as yet, this may change by the time the final version lands.

Last month Apple released their watchOS 8.1 to everyone and this brought some new features and a range of updates to the Apple Watch. This included some new features for Apple Fitness+ and for SharePlay and more.

As this is the third beta in the series, we can expect probably one or two more betas before the final version of watchOS 8.3 is released.

We are expecting Apple to release watchOS 8.3 around the end of November, along with iOS 15.2, iPadOS 15.2, and macOS Monterey 12.1. As soon as we get some information on exactly when these new software updates will land, we will let you know.

Source Apple

