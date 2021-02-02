Apple releases watchOS 7.4 beta 1

As well as the new iOS 14.5 beta 1 and iPadOS 14.5 beta 1 software, Apple also released a new version of their watchOS to developers, watchOS 7.4 beta 1.

The new watchOS 7.4 beta 1 software has so far been released to developers, it is also expected to be made available to public beta testers some time soon.

This new beta mainly comes with a range of bug fixes and performance updates, there do not appear to be many new features as yet, this may change by the time the final version of the software lands.

We are expecting the watchOS 7.4 software to be released at the same time as iOS 14.5 software which could happen some time later this month. As soon as we get some details on when these new updates will land, we will let you guys know.

Source Apple

