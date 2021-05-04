Apple releases watchOS 7.4.1 software update

Apple has released a number of software update over the weekend, this include the new watchOS 7.4.1 software update.

The watchOS 7.4.1 software update was released along with iOS 14.5.1 for the iPhone, iPadOS 14.5.1 for the iPad and macOS Big Sur 11.3.1 for the Mac.

This new version of Apple’s watchOS fixes some security issues with the device, this is the same security issues that have been fixed with the iOS 14.5.1 update and the macOS 11.3.1 update.

The update also fixed an issues related to the new App Tracking Transparency feature that was introduced with the release of iOS 14.5.

The latest software update is now available for the Apple Watch and you can install this on your device from the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.

Source MacRumors

