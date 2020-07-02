Apple releases watchOS 6.2.8 beta 3

Apple has released a new beta of its watchOS software to developers, watchOS 6.2.8 beta 3, the release comes around three weeks after the second beta.

The new watchOS 6.2.8 beta 3 is now available for developers to test out and it appears to come with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements.

There do not appear to be any new features in Apple’s latest beta of watchOS, the final version of the software is expected before the end of the month.

We have had a number of betas from Apple this week which have included iOS 13.6 beta 3, iPadOS 13.6 beta 3, tvOS 13.4.8 beta 3 and macOS Catalina 10.1.5.6. We are expecting the final version of all these software updates before the end of July.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals