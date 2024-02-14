Apple releases visionOS 1.1 beta 2

Apple has released visionOS 1.1 beta 2 for the Apple Watch, this new beta comes a week after the first beta of visionOS was released. Apple also released a range of other new betas, these included macOS Sonoma 14.4, iOS 17.3 beta 3, iPadOS 17.3 beta 3, and watchOS 10.4 beta 3.

This version enhances Persona Setup based on user feedback, improving naturalness and the eyesight feature for a better experience. It introduces contact key verification for added security, allowing users to enable or disable this feature for compatibility with updated devices, highlighting Apple’s focus on privacy.

Additionally, the update brings a variety of new emojis, aligned with iOS 17.4 beta releases, enhancing expression and accessibility with emojis for the visually impaired and mobility aids. It also integrates Find My functionality with an activation lock to enhance security by preventing unauthorized device erasure and reactivation, even if not yet visible in Find My on iPhone.

Furthermore, VisionOS 1.1 Beta 2 allows users to reset their passwords directly on the device, facilitating easier device wiping and setup with Activation Lock, as long as the iCloud ID is known, eliminating the need for support calls for password resets.

As yet there are no details on when Apple may release its visionOS 1.1 software, it could possibly be released next month along with the new IOS 17.4, iPadOS 18.4, watchOS 10.4 and other updates.

Source Apple

Image Credit: shavnya.com



