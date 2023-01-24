Apple releases tvOS 16.3

Lots of new software updates from Apple today, the latest one is for the Apple TV, tvOS 16.3. This update comes with some performance improvements and bug fixes.

As well as the new tvOS 16.3 update, Apple also released iOS 16.3 for the iPhone, watchOS 9,3 for the Apple Watch, macOS Ventura 13.2 for the Mac, and iPadOS 16.3 for the iPad.

The tvOS 16.3 software update appears to be a small update, this release fixes some bugs on the Apple TV, this includes a bug relating to Bluetooth which appears to have been fixed in this version.

The new tvOS software update is available for the Apple TV HD and the Apple TV 4K. You can install the update from the Settings Menu on your Apple TV by going to Settings > System > Software update.

If you notice any other new features or changes in the latest version of Apple’s tvOS software, please leave a comment below and let us know.

Apple has not published any release notes for the tvOS 16.3 software update, as soon as we get more information on exactly what Apple has included in this software update, we will let you know.

Image Credit: Omar Rodriguez





