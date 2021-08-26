Apple releases tvOS 15 beta 7 to developers

Apple recently released iOS 15 beta 7 for the iPhone, watchOS 8 beta 7 for the Apple Watch and iPadOS 15 beta 7 for the iPad, they have now also released tvOS 15 beta 7 for the Apple TV.

The new tvOS 15 beta 7 comes a week after the previous beta and it is now available for developers to download and try out.

The tvOS 15 software brings a wide range of new features to the Apple TV, it also has a range of performance improvements and also bug fixes.

One of the new features for the Apple TV is SharePlay, although this feature will not be available at the launch of iOS 15.

SharePlay will work with tvOS and the Apple TV and the devices and shows are synced showing each person the same part of the TV show or movie at the same time. The idea is to make it seem like everyone is together watching the same movie even though you are in different locations.

Apple are expected to release their tvOS 15 software some time in September, it should be released at the same time as the new iOS 15 software update. This is expected to be released in September along with the new iPhone 13. As soon as we get some details on a release date we will let you know.

Source MacRumors

