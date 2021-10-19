Apple releases tvOS 15.1 Release Candidate to developers

Apple has released tvOS 15.1 Release Candidate to developers, the software has been released along with iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 Release Candidate, watchOS 8.1 Release Candidate and macOS Monterey Release Candidate.

The new tvOS 15.1 Release Candidate should be the final beta version of Apple’s tvOS, assuming that no issues are found in the software.

This should be the version of tvOS 15.1 that is released to everyone, Apple are also expected to make it available to public beta testers.

The new tvOS 15. software comes with some bug fixes and performance improvements it also brings some new features to the Apple TV.

One of the new features coming to the Apple TV is SharePlay, this is designed to work with the iPhone, iPad and Mac and it will allow you to watch TV shows and movies with your friends over FaceTime. The shows and movies re synchronized in all locations, so everyone is watching the same thing at the same time.

Apple have confirmed that macOS Monterey is coming next Monday the 25th of September, we are also expecting to get iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, watchOS 8.1 and tvOS 15.1 at the same time, although the exact release dates have not been confirmed.

Source MacRumors

