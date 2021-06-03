Apple releases tvOS 14.7 beta 2 to developers

As well as new betas of macOS, watchOS, iOS, iPadOS, Apple has also released a new beta for the Apple TV, tvOS 14.7 beta 2.

The new beta of Apple’s tvOS 14.7 software has so far only been released to developers, we are also expecting it to be made available to public beta testers.

As yet there do not appear to be any major new features in the second beta of Apple’s, this new beta mainly comes with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements.

Apple are expected to announce the nexyt major version of their tvOS at their Worldwide Developer Conference next week. We are expecting this new tvOS 14.7 software to be released some time in July along with iOS 14.7.

