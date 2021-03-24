Apple releases tvOS 14.5 beta 5

As well as the new iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 beta 5 updated, Apple also released an updated beta for the Apple TV, tvOS 14.5 beta 5.

The new beta of Apple’s tvOS 14.5 brings a range of new features to the Apple TV, this includes support for the latest gaming controllers.

The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 DualSense gaming controllers are now supported by Apple Arcade and also App Store games on the Apple TV.

That appears to be all that is included in the latest beta of Apple’s tvOS, apart from a range of bug fixes and performance improvements.

As yet we do not know exactly when Apple will release tvOS 14.5, it is expected some time next month along with the new iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 software updates.

Source MacRumors

